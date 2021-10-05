Menu
Alfred Amedeo FERRANTE
Lockport High School
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY
FERRANTE - Alfred Amedeo
Lockport, October 1, 2021. Predeceased by parents Giustino and Concetta (Pellicciotti) Ferrante, wife Dolores (Scarcella) Ferrante and daughter Carol (Ferrante) Donohue. He is survived by daughters Cynthia (Joseph) McEachon and Lisa (David) Blarr; grandchildren Melissa Harris, Adam (Erin) Ferrante, Chris Ferrante, Tyler (Kelsey) Ferretti, Dr. Courtney (Zach) Horton, Taylor McEachon, and Joseph McEachon; and great-grandchildren Nadia and Rocco Ferrante, Gianna and Zelie Horton, and Lola Ferretti. He is also survived by his long-time companion Joyce DeLorenzo. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Prudden and Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 168 Chestnut St., Lockport, NY. He will be laid to rest in Cold Springs Cemetery. Visit pruddenandkandt.com. Please consider making a donation to the FOXG1 Research Foundation (www.foxg1research.org) for Al's great-granddaughter Gianna.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street, Lockport, NY
Oct
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. John The Baptist R.C. Church
168 Chestnut Street, Lockport, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
