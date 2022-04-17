KOZLOWSKI - Alfred A.
April 12, 2022. Beloved husband of 63 years of Helen (nee Obstarczyk); devoted father of Kathleen, Cheryl (Carl) Schoenhardt and Thomas (Erin) Kozlowski; loving grandfather of Brian and Brandon Schoenhardt and Kate and Emily Kozlowski; dearest brother of Carl Kozlowski and late Victor (late Cecelia), late Edwin (late Jean), late Richard, late Janet (late John) Kennel, late Nancy (late Tony) Szaturski, late Harry (Marilyn), late Louis (Gloria), and late Thomas (late Denise) Kozlowski; dear brother-in-law of Dorothy Kozlowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat Parish (William St at Peoria Ave.) Saturday (April 23, 2022) at 10 AM. Mr. Kozlowski was a US Army Korean War Veteran and member of Amvets Hank Nowak Post 45. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Condolences at: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.