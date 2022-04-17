Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alfred A. KOZLOWSKI
KOZLOWSKI - Alfred A.
April 12, 2022. Beloved husband of 63 years of Helen (nee Obstarczyk); devoted father of Kathleen, Cheryl (Carl) Schoenhardt and Thomas (Erin) Kozlowski; loving grandfather of Brian and Brandon Schoenhardt and Kate and Emily Kozlowski; dearest brother of Carl Kozlowski and late Victor (late Cecelia), late Edwin (late Jean), late Richard, late Janet (late John) Kennel, late Nancy (late Tony) Szaturski, late Harry (Marilyn), late Louis (Gloria), and late Thomas (late Denise) Kozlowski; dear brother-in-law of Dorothy Kozlowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat Parish (William St at Peoria Ave.) Saturday (April 23, 2022) at 10 AM. Mr. Kozlowski was a US Army Korean War Veteran and member of Amvets Hank Nowak Post 45. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Condolences at: www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.