PHILLIPS - Alfred W., Jr.

Of Hamburg, NY, November 5, 2020. Loving husband of Mildred Phillips; father of Mitchell (Ashley Jones) Phillips; son of Patricia (Richard) Smith and Alfred Phillips Sr.; brother of Lisa Cowan, Debbie Koo, Terry Pluta, Virginia, Bodekor, Georgette Wilson, Patricia Wheatley and the late Michael Phillips; uncle of Keith, Gabrielle, Ivory, Zoe, Beth Ann, Kimberly, Laura, Maxwell, Mercedes and Melissa; also survived by his mother-in-law, Marilyn Corsun; and two grandchildren. Friends may call Today, from 4 PM - 6 PM, at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, where prayers will follow at 6 PM. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 7, 2020.