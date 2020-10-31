ZIELONKA - Alfred W., PhD "Doc"

Passed away peacefully October 7, 2020, in Hope Hospice House in Ft. Myers, FL. Born in Buffalo on February 15, 1930, he received his BS from Niagara University, Master's from Canisius College, and Doctorate from the State University of New York at Buffalo. While at Niagara he joined ROTC and upon graduation, entered the U.S. Army. While stationed at Ft. Drum, he met Joan Cuddy, who would become his beloved wife in 1955. Serving as a paratrooper during the Korean War, he was badly injured for which he received the Purple Heart, among other honors and awards. Once recovered he was stationed in Munich, Germany, and achieved the rank of Captain. He and Joan returned to Buffalo where he was active in the Army Reserve for a short while as they began to raise their five daughters in Amherst, NY. He pursued his love of education and cross-country running by teaching and coaching track at Maryvale High School. It was during this time that he earned his degrees from Canisius College and SUNYAB. Upon earning his PhD, he began his career as a professor at Rosary Hill/Daemen College from which he retired in 1992, shortly after the passing of his wife, Joan. During his tenure at the college, he was very involved in the community serving as chairman of the annual Dunlop Pro-Am Awards banquet, as an auctioneer among other positions for PBS fundraisers and was involved with the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce. As a young man he competed in and won the Buffalo Turkey Trot on more than one occasion. He retired to Ft. Myers, FL, in late 1992 where he was a guide at the Edison Ford Winter Estates and a member of Whiskey Creek and Cypress Lake Country Clubs. A few years later he met his treasured second wife, Mary Williams, and they married in 1999. In addition to Joan, he was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Helen (nee Dittmer) Zielonka; stepmother, Dorothy (nee Dissette); daughters, Diane Zielonka and Christine Zielonka-Pellow; he leaves behind his cherished wife, Mary; daughters, Denise (Rick) Ripstein, Carole (Robert) Roman and Joanne (Daniel) Lenahan with his wife, Joan; Mary's children: Elizabeth, Matthew and David Williams; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his dear cousin, Roberta (late Patrick) Connolly; nieces and nephews. A memorial service, to be held in Buffalo, is tentatively planned for Spring 2021.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 31, 2020.