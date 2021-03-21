WAZ - Alfred A.
March 17, 2021 at the age of 86, beloved husband of 64 years to Agnes (nee Olszowka); devoted father of Allison (Timothy) Friedly; loving grandfather of Ashley (William) Paddock and Andrew (Dominique) Friedly; fond great-grandfather of Benjamin Paddock; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Tuesday 4-7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where a Celebration of Alfred's Life Service will take place at 6:30 PM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Mr. Waz's services. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your understanding. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.