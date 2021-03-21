Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alfred A. WAZ
FUNERAL HOME
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
WAZ - Alfred A.
March 17, 2021 at the age of 86, beloved husband of 64 years to Agnes (nee Olszowka); devoted father of Allison (Timothy) Friedly; loving grandfather of Ashley (William) Paddock and Andrew (Dominique) Friedly; fond great-grandfather of Benjamin Paddock; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Tuesday 4-7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where a Celebration of Alfred's Life Service will take place at 6:30 PM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Mr. Waz's services. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your understanding. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Mar
23
Celebration of Life
6:30p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Agnes, my heartfelt sympathy going out to you and your family. With fond and loving memories.
Phyllis Garbacz
Friend
March 22, 2021
He was beyond a wonderful man, met him through his daughter as we were classmates and currently still friends. He was a kind and caring individual and was glad to know him. God bless the family on this great loss, he will be missed. May you rest in peace. Agnes, Allison you and your family are in my prayers.
Cheryl Leidolph-McIntyre
Acquaintance
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results