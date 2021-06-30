Menu
Alfred A. WYSOCKI
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
WYSOCKI - Alfred A.
Of Hamburg, NY, June 28, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Alberta S. (nee Siedlecki) Wysocki; loving father of Jerome (Marie) and Celeste (James) Gibson of Norristown, PA; cherished Dziadz of Alexandra and David Wysocki and Robert (Elizabeth), Stuart and Lauren Gibson. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 6-8 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555). Funeral Services will be held in Baltimore, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Alfred's name to Archbishop Curley High School, 3701 Sinclair Lane, Baltimore, MD 21213. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2021.
