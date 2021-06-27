NAROG - Alfreda Mary
August 12, 1923 - December 11, 2020, age 97, of N. Ft. Myers, FL, passed away at Hope Hospice/Calusa Harbour, Ft. Myers, FL. She was born in Buffalo, NY. She moved with her beloved husband Stanley of 58 yrs to Cape Coral, FL, in 1983. She was an active member of the Women of the Moose for 34 yrs and volunteered at Lee Memorial Hospital for ten yrs. She is survived by her daughter Patricia Parisi and husband Gennaro, of Palm Coast, FL; daughter Pauline Narog of Dallas,TX; three grandchildren and two great-children. A Funeral Mass was held at St. Andrew Catholic Chapel and was followed by Graveside Committal at Coral Ridge Cemetery on June 22, 2021. Please visit www.dignitymemorial.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.