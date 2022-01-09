Baldo - Alice M.
January 6, 2022. Devoted mother of Paul (Phyllis) Baldo, Mary Baldo, Pam Baldo, and John (Julie) Baldo; loving grandmother of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces, nephews, and special friends. Memorials in Alice's name may be made to The Brothers of Mercy Foundation. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share your memories and online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.