Alice M. BALDO
FUNERAL HOME
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St
Buffalo, NY
Baldo - Alice M.
January 6, 2022. Devoted mother of Paul (Phyllis) Baldo, Mary Baldo, Pam Baldo, and John (Julie) Baldo; loving grandmother of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces, nephews, and special friends. Memorials in Alice's name may be made to The Brothers of Mercy Foundation. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share your memories and online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
Clinton St @ Willowlawn St., Cheektowaga, NY
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Paul, Mary, Pam and John, Your mom was such special Aunt. I´ll remember the good times we shared and all the great cooking and baking recipes and advise she shared. I have a crystal sun catcher like the one I gave her for Christmas in my kitchen. Every day it reminds me of the kindness and love she had shown to me and my family. Love you!
Barb and Mike
Family
January 12, 2022
Pam and Mary, I can't begin to say how sorry I am to hear about your Mom. I loved her so much. She was not only a great friend, but an inspiration to us all. She will always be in our hearts. I know she is looking down and smiling. God Bless you, Alice. We will always miss her.
Anne and Dave Hitchcock
Friend
January 9, 2022
offering our deepest condolences , with loving memories of Aunt Alice.
judy porter taddeo
Family
January 9, 2022
Mary and Pam. We are so sorry to hear about your Mom. A great lady and a better friend. Please know that we are thinking of you
Sue and Marc Clark
Friend
January 9, 2022
