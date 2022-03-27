Baldo - Alice M.
January 6, 2022; devoted mother of Paul (Phyllis) Baldo, Mary Baldo, Pam Baldo, and John (Julie) Baldo; loving grandmother of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces, nephews and special friends. Memorials may be made to The Alice Baldo Enrichment Fund care of Brothers of Mercy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church Saturday, April 2nd, at 10 AM. Inurnment following mass at St. Matthew's Cemetery. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.