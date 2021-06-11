Brunner - Alice R. (nee Cwiklinski)
Of West Seneca, NY, passed June 9, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Raymond M. Brunner; devoted mother of the late Mark (the late Karen) Brunner, the late Karen (John) Johnidas, and Raymond (Patricia) Brunner; loving grandmother of Robert, Thomas, Curtis, and Alexandra; caring great-grandmother of Anthony, Alyssa, Kevin, Jax, Camryn, Cody, Luke, Kyle, Calvin, and Finn; loving sister to the late Charles (the late Charlene) Cwiklinski and the late Eugenia Webb; loyal friend of Janice Brown; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Saturday 10-1 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1340 Union Rd. West Seneca, NY 14224, 716-674-5776. A Funeral Service will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
. Condolences online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 11, 2021.