Alice R. BRUNNER
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road
West Seneca, NY
Brunner - Alice R. (nee Cwiklinski)
Of West Seneca, NY, passed June 9, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Raymond M. Brunner; devoted mother of the late Mark (the late Karen) Brunner, the late Karen (John) Johnidas, and Raymond (Patricia) Brunner; loving grandmother of Robert, Thomas, Curtis, and Alexandra; caring great-grandmother of Anthony, Alyssa, Kevin, Jax, Camryn, Cody, Luke, Kyle, Calvin, and Finn; loving sister to the late Charles (the late Charlene) Cwiklinski and the late Eugenia Webb; loyal friend of Janice Brown; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Saturday 10-1 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1340 Union Rd. West Seneca, NY 14224, 716-674-5776. A Funeral Service will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY
Jun
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Alice who was such a nice person with a great smile and funny person she certainly will be missed at Seneca pointe Rest In Peace Alice
Ruth bodecker
Friend
June 12, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Pam MacVittie
Friend
June 12, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Alice's family. I worked with Alice for a while at CIGNA Insurance Co. years ago. I was planning a move to California and Alice crocheted me a set of 3 little snowmen to remember snowy Buffalo, and her. I never did move. she was so sweet. Prayers to you all for comfort at this time.
Lynn Wistner
Work
June 11, 2021
