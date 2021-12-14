BRUSH - Alice F.
Age 91, of Tonawanda, passed away peacefully on December 7th, 2021. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor and her love for Schnauzers. She was predeceased by her husband Robert T. Brush. She is survived by her children Timothy (Therese) Brush, and Laura (Lolo) Brush. Alice had five grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Family and friends may call at Fretthold & Hamp Funeral Home, located at 37 Adam Street in Tonawanda, on Thursday from 4pm-7pm. Funeral services will be held at Salem United Church of Christ, 114 Morgan Street, Tonawanda, on Friday beginning at 11am. Interment will be at Elmlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdandHamp.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.