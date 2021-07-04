CARUSO - Alice (nee Hagopian)
Age 95, formerly of the City of Tonawanda, July 2, 2021. Wife of the late Mario Caruso who died in 1989, mother of Frank (Paula) Caruso and Mario (Caroline) Caruso, grandmother of Joseph and Michael Caruso, Amanda (Steven) Newton and Kyle Hausle and three great-grandchildren, daughter of the late Solomon and Alice Hagopian, sister of David (Sybil) Hagopian and the late Sidney and John Hagopian. Also many nieces and nephews. Alice was a long time employee of Tops Friendly Market and was also a former owner of Chatelaine Beauty Studio in Ontario, Canada. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday July 6th from 3-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan & Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Wednesday, July 7th in St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, 150 Broad St. in Tonawanda. Everyone welcome to attend. Flowers gratefully declined, memorial contributions are preferred to the SPCA of Erie County. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.