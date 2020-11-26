Menu
Alice D. KIPLER
KIPLER - Alice D. (nee Otto)
Of Orchard Park, NY, November 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Earl G. Kipler; loving mother of Earl R. (Barbara) Kipler; cherished grandmother of Earl R. (Cathy) Kipler Jr. and Jennifer L. Kipler; great-grandmother of Robbie, Cody, Tyler and Jonathan; sister of Norma (Norm) Krawczyk and the late Shirley (Ted) Krawczyk; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID, services will be held at the convenience of the family. Alice was a proud crossing guard for Orchard Park Schools for over 25 years at Lincoln and East Quaker Streets, also a past president of the PTA for Armor Elementary Schools, homeroom mother, den mother and church board member of Windom Community Church. Memorials may be made to Warm the Children, c/o Evans Bank, South Park Avenue, Hamburg, NY 14075 or the Food Bank of WNY at www.foodbankwny.org. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
