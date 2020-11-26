KIPLER - Alice D. (nee Otto)
Of Orchard Park, NY, November 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Earl G. Kipler; loving mother of Earl R. (Barbara) Kipler; cherished grandmother of Earl R. (Cathy) Kipler Jr. and Jennifer L. Kipler; great-grandmother of Robbie, Cody, Tyler and Jonathan; sister of Norma (Norm) Krawczyk and the late Shirley (Ted) Krawczyk; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID, services will be held at the convenience of the family. Alice was a proud crossing guard for Orchard Park Schools for over 25 years at Lincoln and East Quaker Streets, also a past president of the PTA for Armor Elementary Schools, homeroom mother, den mother and church board member of Windom Community Church. Memorials may be made to Warm the Children, c/o Evans Bank, South Park Avenue, Hamburg, NY 14075 or the Food Bank of WNY at www.foodbankwny.org
. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.