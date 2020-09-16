DUSZKIEWICZ - Alice E. RN, BSN, MSN, PhD (nee Tolsdorf)
Of Lake View, NY, unexpectedly on September 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas J. Duszkiewicz; loving mom of Greg, Jason, and Bryan; daughter of the late Carlton Sr. and Sarah (nee Fletcher) Tolsdorf; dearest sister of Carlton Jr. (Debra) Tolsdorf; aunt of Marjorie Rose and the late Michael Tolsdorf; sister-in-law of Dennis Duszkiewicz; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. The family will be present on Friday from 3-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd.) where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday morning at 11 AM. Alice was an Army Veteran where she received the rank of Major 04 CE, OE General Staff at Fort Leonard Wood, DA Civilian and Unit Commander 2nd Brigade 98th Division in Buffalo, Chairwoman of the Town of Hamburg Veterans Committee, a clinical nursing instructor at D'Youville College, Niagara University, and Trocaire College, and a graduate of Daemen College. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Alice's name to Dog Tags of WNY or Wounded Warriors
. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when the Nation's public health improves. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2020.