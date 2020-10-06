Gordon - Alice E. (nee Bigaj)
Of Lackawanna, NY, October 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James S. Gordon; loving mother of Diane G. (Alfred) Wright and James (Doreen) Gordon; dearest Nana of Alfred J. (Lindsay) Wright, James P. (Bonnie) Gordon, Alison E. (Ian) Wright, Kathryn E. (Kevin) Seitz, Jessica M. (Sam) Fatoorehchi, and Hannah R. Gordon; loving Busia of Alfred B., Edison F., Jacob R., Harriet L., and Henry R.; dear daughter of the late George and Bertha Bigaj of Bigaj's Restaurant in Lackawanna; sister of the late Edwin Bigaj, Dennis Bigaj, and Eugene Ball; daughter-in-law of the late Jacob and Julia Gordon; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 2-8 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday morning at 10 AM at Queen of Angels Parish (please assemble at the church). Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Alice was a past president of the Lackawanna Women's Republican Club, a Committee Woman of the Lackawanna Republican Party for 30 years, a member of the Professional and Business Women of Polonia, and a Teacher's Aide for the Lackawanna School District for 29 years. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.