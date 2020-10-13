Menu
Alice E. MANLEY
MANLEY - Alice E.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 12, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Elizabeth Manley; dear sister of the late Daniel (late Margaret) Manley and Charles (late Evelyn) Manley; cherished aunt of Charles, Dennis, Daniel, Thomas Manley, Eleanore Neri, and the late Robert Manley, Ann Marie Wood and Suzanne Melligan. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, corner of Ridge Rd. and South Park Ave., Lackawanna, Thursday morning at 9:15 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Alice was a retiree of National Fuel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Infant Home. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 13, 2020.
