Alice I. FREYBURGER
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY
FREYBURGER - Alice I.
(nee Nuwer)
Age 92, of Java Village, NY passed away on September 27, 2021. Wife of the late Edward Freyburger; mother of Donald (Patricia), Paul W. (Janet) and the late Ann Freyburger; sister of the late Rev. Herold Nuwer; grandmother of Scott, Meghan, Alex (Kelley), Mark, Gregory (Angela), Paul K. (Candice) and Timothy (Kimberly) Freyburger; also survived eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10 AM, at St. John Neumann's Church (St. Marys' Site), 3854 Main St., Strykersville. Arrangements completed by W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Arcade. Memorials may be made to the Strykersville Fire Department, 594 Main St., Strykersville, NY 14145. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Neumann's Church (St. Marys' Site)
3854 Main St., Strykersville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. She was a very special person. I was so glad she was my family. I miss her terribly. We all send our condolences. Hugs to you all. I'm sorry i can't attend. I bet Uncle Ed is glad to see her.
Joanne Waite and family
Family
September 30, 2021
