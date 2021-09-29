FREYBURGER - Alice I.
(nee Nuwer)
Age 92, of Java Village, NY passed away on September 27, 2021. Wife of the late Edward Freyburger; mother of Donald (Patricia), Paul W. (Janet) and the late Ann Freyburger; sister of the late Rev. Herold Nuwer; grandmother of Scott, Meghan, Alex (Kelley), Mark, Gregory (Angela), Paul K. (Candice) and Timothy (Kimberly) Freyburger; also survived eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10 AM, at St. John Neumann's Church (St. Marys' Site), 3854 Main St., Strykersville. Arrangements completed by W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Arcade. Memorials may be made to the Strykersville Fire Department, 594 Main St., Strykersville, NY 14145. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.