HEITMAN - Alice J.
(nee VanOcker)
Age 71, of Delevan, NY, passed away on January 10, 2022. Wife of the late Walter "Wally" Heitman Sr.; mother of Walter (Tammy) Heitman Jr., Christopher Heitman and Loree Saleman; sister of Linda VanOcker and the late Duane, Lawrence, David VanOcker and Joan Barnett; survived by five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by a great-granddaughter. Friends may call Friday, January 14, 2022 from 11 AM-1 PM, at the W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 358 Main Street, Arcade, NY, where a Funeral Service will follow at 1 PM. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.