Buffalo News
Alice J. HEITMAN
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY
HEITMAN - Alice J.
(nee VanOcker)
Age 71, of Delevan, NY, passed away on January 10, 2022. Wife of the late Walter "Wally" Heitman Sr.; mother of Walter (Tammy) Heitman Jr., Christopher Heitman and Loree Saleman; sister of Linda VanOcker and the late Duane, Lawrence, David VanOcker and Joan Barnett; survived by five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by a great-granddaughter. Friends may call Friday, January 14, 2022 from 11 AM-1 PM, at the W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 358 Main Street, Arcade, NY, where a Funeral Service will follow at 1 PM. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were in elementary school for a year or so in the 2 roomed school house in Java Village. My family moved away, but I will always remember Alice! We were best friends then, and we laughed together so often. I´m sorry that I wasn´t able to reconnect with her later in life due to the different locations we lived. My deepest condolences to her family. She was a sweetheart!
Cynthia Thuman
January 12, 2022
