We were in elementary school for a year or so in the 2 roomed school house in Java Village. My family moved away, but I will always remember Alice! We were best friends then, and we laughed together so often. I´m sorry that I wasn´t able to reconnect with her later in life due to the different locations we lived. My deepest condolences to her family. She was a sweetheart!

Cynthia Thuman January 12, 2022