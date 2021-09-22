INSALACO - Alice R.
(nee Ostrowski)
Age 89, of North Tonawanda, NY, September 19, 2021. Predeceased by her loving husband, Thomas C. Insalaco, and beloved sister, Lucille Smolka. Loving mom of Julianne (late Robert) Wesolowski, Charles (Elizabeth) Insalaco, Joseph (Lisa) Insalaco, Michelene (Gigi) Insalaco, and Teresa (Paul) Lubienecki; devoted grandma of Alison (Mike) Buckpitt, Sara (Paolo) Hoang, Joseph (Allysa) Wesolowski, David Wesolowski; Thomas, Paul (Kara), Rita, and Ben Insalaco, Alice Rose (David) Benham; Nicholas and Emily Insalaco. Babci to Asia, Leana, and Jackson Hoang, Cameron Wesolowski; Jacquelyn and Charlie Insalaco, and Samuel Benham. Also survived by sisters, Eugenia (late Edward) Frommert, Jeanette (late Dennis) Barberio, and like-a-sister, Judy Smolka. Also survived by many friends, cousins, and nieces and nephews. Bestie of Judy Ellman.Alice was formerly employed as a clerk by the City of North Tonawanda and at National Grinding Wheel in NT. She loved to host parties, play cards, reenact ridiculous stories, and vacuum everything. She was an active member of St. Jude the Apostle Parish, in NT and of AARP. Visitation Friday, September 24, from 4-8 PM. at WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, (Masks requested), 533 Meadow Drive, NT. Funeral Services at 10 AM, on Saturday, September 25, at ST. JUDE THE APOSTLE PARISH, 800 Niagara Falls Boulevard, North Tonawanda. Interment at ACACIA PARK CEMETERY, 4215 Tonawanda Creek Road, North Tonawanda. Memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice or Breast Cancer Network of WNY. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.