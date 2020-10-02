KOSCIELNIAK - Alice J.
(nee Jaskowiak)
Of Lancaster, NY, September 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edwin; loving mother of Paul (Jan), Gary (Donna) and KimMarie (Donald) Trostle; dearest grandmother of Christopher (Amy), Sean (Shilo), Laura (Jeff), Megan (Jason), Alex, Kaitlyn (Bill), Zachary and Kailey (Nolan); great-grandmother of Aiden, Isabella, Jack, Landon, Benjamin, Kylan, Kinzley and Kellan; sister of Eleanore Mackowski and Ann Polaszewski; also predeceased by four brothers and four sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Saturday from 2-6 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, NY, Monday morning at 9:30. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Church. Masks required.