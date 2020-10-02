Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alice J. KOSCIELNIAK
KOSCIELNIAK - Alice J.
(nee Jaskowiak)
Of Lancaster, NY, September 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edwin; loving mother of Paul (Jan), Gary (Donna) and KimMarie (Donald) Trostle; dearest grandmother of Christopher (Amy), Sean (Shilo), Laura (Jeff), Megan (Jason), Alex, Kaitlyn (Bill), Zachary and Kailey (Nolan); great-grandmother of Aiden, Isabella, Jack, Landon, Benjamin, Kylan, Kinzley and Kellan; sister of Eleanore Mackowski and Ann Polaszewski; also predeceased by four brothers and four sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Saturday from 2-6 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, NY, Monday morning at 9:30. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Church. Masks required. Share your condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.