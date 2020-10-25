GENSLER - Alice Jane
(nee Switzer)
Lifelong resident of West Seneca, NY. Born April 7, 1932 to October 23, 2020, passed away peacefully. Wife of the late Edward N. Gensler; loving mother of Kevin (Sandy), Darlene (Jay) Ledner, Karen (Anthony) Grasso, Kathleen (Daryl) Jenkins, Daryl (Maria), Brian (Jennifer) Gensler and the late Jane T. (David) Catherman; beloved Nana to fourteen grandchildren; much loved great-grandmother to six great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Clayton and Gertrude (Quigley) Switzer. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Family will receive friends Monday 4-8 PM at LOOMIS OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday 11 AM, at St. Teresa's R.C. Church, South Buffalo.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.