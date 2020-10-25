GENSLER - Alice Jane

(nee Switzer)

Lifelong resident of West Seneca, NY. Born April 7, 1932 to October 23, 2020, passed away peacefully. Wife of the late Edward N. Gensler; loving mother of Kevin (Sandy), Darlene (Jay) Ledner, Karen (Anthony) Grasso, Kathleen (Daryl) Jenkins, Daryl (Maria), Brian (Jennifer) Gensler and the late Jane T. (David) Catherman; beloved Nana to fourteen grandchildren; much loved great-grandmother to six great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Clayton and Gertrude (Quigley) Switzer. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Family will receive friends Monday 4-8 PM at LOOMIS OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday 11 AM, at St. Teresa's R.C. Church, South Buffalo.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.