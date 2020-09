Janora - Alice (nee Labedz)September 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry; devoted mother of Debora (Sam) Calabrese, Kevin and Bonnie Janora; dear sister of Jeanette Labedz, Stephen Labedz, Edward (Patricia) Labedz, Anthony (late Mary) Labedz, late Regina (late William) Nowak, late Mildred (late John) Nowak, late Matthew Labedz and late Chester (late Marian) Labedz; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Janora was a member of the Blossom Garden Club and an avid bowler. A Burial and Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com