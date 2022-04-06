JANOVIC - Alice T.

(nee Mikolajczak)

April 1, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Janovic; dear mother of Debbie A. (Duane) Liebler, Sherry (Mike Thompson) Ostrowski and Larry (Sharon) Janovic; loving grandmother of Derek, Brent (Cassidy), Craig (Chelsey) Liebler, Justin Baranowski, Chris (Samantha) Ostrowski and Steven (Auguste) Janovic, Sara (Kyle) Smith and Alyssa Janovic; great-grandmother of Teddy, Aiden, Gus, Clyde and Summer; dear sister of Natalie (Earl) Lefever and the late Norbert (Lorraine) Mikoll and Maxine (late Walter) Rohe; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Thursday from 4 PM - 7 PM at the CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., W. Seneca, N.Y., 828-1846 (same location as Sieck Mast & Leslie), where services will be held on Friday at 9:15 AM and from Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church at 10 AM, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 6, 2022.