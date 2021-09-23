Menu
Alice JARACZ
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
JARACZ - Alice
Of Cheektowaga, NY, entered into eternal life on September 21, 2021. Loving daughter of the late Lottie Jaracz; cherished cousin of Mildred (nee Domalski) Holbel, Matthew Jaracz, late Conrad Domalski and Robert Jaracz; also survived by special nieces, nephews, family and friends. Alice was a devoted, lifelong parishioner, volunteer, church secretary and church leader at Corpus Christi Church, Buffalo. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 24th, from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 25th, in Corpus Christi Church, 199 Clark St., Buffalo at 9 AM. Interment to follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in Alice's name to Corpus Christi Church.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Sep
25
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
Corpus Christi Church
199 Clark St, Buffalo, NY
