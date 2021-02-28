Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alice M. JURKOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St
Buffalo, NY
Jurkowski - Alice M. (nee Sobczak)
February 26, 2021, beloved wife of the late Stanley J. Jurkowski; devoted mother of Mary, Stanley Jr. (Mary Jo) and John (Karen) Jurkowski; loving grandmother of Michael (Julianna), Thomas (Amanda), James, Elizabeth and Erin Jurkowski; great-grandmother of Natalie, Noelle, Amelia, Elena and Nikolas; dear sister of the late Gloria (late Norbert) Jankowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden) Tuesday at 9:30 AM and at St. John the XXIII Parish (corner of Harlem and Arcade Sts., West Seneca) at 10 AM. Memorials in Alice's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Visitation Monday from 3-7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St, Buffalo, NY
Mar
2
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St, Buffalo, NY
Mar
2
Service
10:00a.m.
St. John the XXIII Parish
corner of Harlem and Arcade Sts., West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.