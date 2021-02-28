Jurkowski - Alice M. (nee Sobczak)
February 26, 2021, beloved wife of the late Stanley J. Jurkowski; devoted mother of Mary, Stanley Jr. (Mary Jo) and John (Karen) Jurkowski; loving grandmother of Michael (Julianna), Thomas (Amanda), James, Elizabeth and Erin Jurkowski; great-grandmother of Natalie, Noelle, Amelia, Elena and Nikolas; dear sister of the late Gloria (late Norbert) Jankowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden) Tuesday at 9:30 AM and at St. John the XXIII Parish (corner of Harlem and Arcade Sts., West Seneca) at 10 AM. Memorials in Alice's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Visitation Monday from 3-7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.