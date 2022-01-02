Menu
Alice M. KASZUBA
KASZUBA - Alice M.
(nee Kaluzny)
Sunrise June 17, 1933, ~ Sunset December 26, 2021; beloved wife of the late Stanley J.: devoted mother of Rachelle (John) Cybulski; loving grandmother of the late Devan, Stan, and John; dear sister of the late Beatrice, Lucy, and Leonard; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC. 2005 Clinton St. (Corner South Ogden) Wednesday, January 5th from 12 - 2 pm at which time a service will be held. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
Dearest Rachelle, I can't tell you how sad we were when we read this about Aunt Alice! She was always such sweet lady! I haven't seen her in years, but thought of her, and spoke about her when the kids were all here for our New Years celebration..Hope you are well! Please stay in touch! I would love a prayer card if you would be kind enough to send one. 304 E. Richardson Ave. Hemingway, SC 29554 Thank you sweet girl! <3
Jim and Charlotte Banish
Family
January 2, 2022
