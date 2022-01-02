Dearest Rachelle, I can't tell you how sad we were when we read this about Aunt Alice! She was always such sweet lady! I haven't seen her in years, but thought of her, and spoke about her when the kids were all here for our New Years celebration..Hope you are well! Please stay in touch! I would love a prayer card if you would be kind enough to send one. 304 E. Richardson Ave. Hemingway, SC 29554 Thank you sweet girl! <3

Jim and Charlotte Banish Family January 2, 2022