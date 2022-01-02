KASZUBA - Alice M.
(nee Kaluzny)
Sunrise June 17, 1933, ~ Sunset December 26, 2021; beloved wife of the late Stanley J.: devoted mother of Rachelle (John) Cybulski; loving grandmother of the late Devan, Stan, and John; dear sister of the late Beatrice, Lucy, and Leonard; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC. 2005 Clinton St. (Corner South Ogden) Wednesday, January 5th from 12 - 2 pm at which time a service will be held. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.