Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alice L. CRAIG
CRAIG - Alice L. (nee Dodge)
Of Lancaster, NY, September 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Craig; dearest mother of Donald (Deborah) Best, Evelyn (James) Kendall, and Kimberly (German "Will" Wither) Craig; grandmother of six grandchildren and great-grandmother of eight; sister of the late Wayne Dodge, and Shirley Vastola; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held by the family. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.