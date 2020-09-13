CRAIG - Alice L. (nee Dodge)
Of Lancaster, NY, September 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Craig; dearest mother of Donald (Deborah) Best, Evelyn (James) Kendall, and Kimberly (German "Will" Wither) Craig; grandmother of six grandchildren and great-grandmother of eight; sister of the late Wayne Dodge, and Shirley Vastola; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held by the family. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.