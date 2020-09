CRAIG - Alice L. (nee Dodge)Of Lancaster, NY, September 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Craig; dearest mother of Donald (Deborah) Best, Evelyn (James) Kendall, and Kimberly (German "Will" Wither) Craig; grandmother of six grandchildren and great-grandmother of eight; sister of the late Wayne Dodge, and Shirley Vastola; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held by the family. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com