Alice E. "Betty" LEHNER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
LEHNER - Alice E. "Betty" (nee Razzante)
Of Williamsville, NY, entered into rest March 3rd, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Lehner; loving daughter of the late Michael and Theresa Razzante. Betty is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters. Friends and relatives may gather at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Sheridan/Eggert Rd., on Sunday from 3-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 o'clock at Peter & Paul RC Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville, NY. Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Flowers politely declined. Donations in Betty's memory may be made to Hospice of Buffalo. Online condolences may be left at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Memorial Gathering
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Sheridan/Eggert Rd., NY
Mar
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Peter & Paul RC Church
5480 Main St., Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
