Alice M. GLASSER
GLASSER - Alice M.
October 31, 2020 age 93. Dearest mother of Pamela (Richard) Martin, Jack (Bonnie) Glasser, Gordon James (Deanna) Glasser and Claudia Broton; cherished grandmother of Christopher (Lea) Martin, late Gregory Martin, Carrie (William) Swyers, Sarah (Thomas) Hodiak, Keith Broton, Paige and Neve Glasser; loving great-grandmother of four and loving great-great-grandmother of four; beloved sister of Jack (Doris) Kozaczka and Maureen (late Don) Boyd; predeceased by three brothers and two sisters. Graciously donated her body to UB Anatomical Gift Program. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to: Charlotte House Comfort Care, PO Box 123, North Java, NY 14113.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
