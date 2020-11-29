HINT - Alice M. (nee Koser)
Of East Aurora, NY, November 24, 2020, born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, November 29, 1953. Beloved wife of 48 years to James A. Hint; dearest mother of Andrea (Stephen) Sucharski, Jason, Jonathan and Allison; grandmother of Kyra and Kaylee. No prior visitation. Due to Covid-19, no service is scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.