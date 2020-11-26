KRAUTSAK - Alice M.
(nee Cornell)
November 23, 2020 of South Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Krautsak; dear mother of Susan M. (Edward) Perillo, Patricia A. Krautsak, Judith C. (Enrique) Davila, Michael T. (Susan) Krautsak, Marcia J. (Angelo) Maldonado and Keith J. (Libby) Krautsak; loving grandmother of Kristen, Todd, Lori, Alison, Richard, Sarah, Donna, Emy, Julie, Gabe, Jane, Kevin and Madeline; great-grandmother of Sydney, Addison, James, Bryce, Eve, Hannah, Olivia, Julia, Annabell, Luke, Alysia, Allie, Xavior and Isabella; also survived by her sister, Rosalind (Paul) Duewiger and many nieces and nephews. Private services are being held by the family due to the current health restrictions. Donations may be made to Hospice or Boys Town. Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 822-4371. Condolences offered at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.