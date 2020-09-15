Menu
Alice M. RONALD
RONALD - Alice M.
(nee Chavanne)
Of Orchard Park, NY, September 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur N. Ronald; loving mother of Barbara (John) McCleary and David (Elaine) Ronald; grandmother of Kristy (David Flowers), Amber Neubauer, and Jason (Reyna) Ronald; great-grandmother of Elsie and Atticus Ronald and Brooke Flowers; sister of Shirley (Anthony) Wojtiszek, James (Joyce) Chavanne and the late Joseph (late Beatrice), Eugene (Nancy) and Daniel (late Patricia) Chavanne; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday, 6-8 PM at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in SS Peter and Paul Church, 66 E. Main Street, Hamburg, NY 14075, at 10 AM on Thursday. Friends Invited. Memorials may be made to Cradle Beach, 8038 Old Lakeshore Rd. Angola, NY 14006. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
