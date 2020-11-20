SOWINSKI - Alice M.
(nee Budny)
November 18, 2020, of Sloan, NY. Beloved wife of 47 years to Philip Sowinski; devoted mother of Michael (Lisa) Sowinski; cherished grandmother to Madison; predeceased by brothers, the late Edward (late Irene), late Adolph (Emily), and the late Raymond (late Ceceil) Budny; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, at 10:00 AM, at St. Andrew's RC Church, in Sloan. Please assemble at church. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice's name to the charity of your choice
. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Leave condolences at SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 20, 2020.