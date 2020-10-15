WOLANYK - Alice M. (nee Maley)
Just short of her 93rd birthday on October 8, 2020, passed on to Heaven to join her late husband (of 49 years) Walter. Her family and friends will miss her hearty laugh, generous love and constant optimism. She was a longtime member of For the Love of Dolls - Chapter 2 doll club and loved making porcelain dolls. As an active member of Save Ontario Shores, she worked to protect rural Somerset and Yates for future generations. Her children Alison (Tom) DeMarree, Elizabeth Wolanyk, Walter Wolanyk, Theresa Chalupiak, Margaret (Peter) Messare and John Wolanyk and nephews Dean (LeeAnn) Wolanyk, Mark Wolanyk and niece Ellen (Ron) Lorak will miss her love, storytelling, and inability to tell a joke. Her grandchildren Nichole, Kristen, Trena, Josie, Jeremiah, and Alaina will miss her warm hugs and ready smiles along with her great-granddaughter Amber; and a host of nieces, nephews; grandniece, Brandy; and great-grandnephew Mason. She left this world a better place having taught knitting and sewing to 4-H club members, serving as an election poll worker, making friends everywhere she went, and telling her terrible dog joke. Alice was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jonathan and Tara Kenyan; her parents, Harold and Alice Maley and her siblings, James Maley and Ann Talbot. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to SOS
, P.O. Box 382, Lyndonville, NY 14098. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.rutland-corwin.com
to send a condolence to the family.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 15, 2020.