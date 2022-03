MALINOWSKI - Alice B.(nee Lasota)June 4, 2021, age 93. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Valentine F. Malinowski; devoted mother of Val (Diane), Mary, Michael (Ruth), Tom (Jackie), David (Kathy) and Joseph (Sue) Malinowski; loving grandmother of Steven, Paul, Linda (Brian) Lasowski, Sarah, Matthew, Ashley (Matthew) McCabe, Ryan (Brianna), D.J., and Nathan; adored great-grandmother of Kylie, Kara, Kacy, Nora and Jack; dear sister of Chester (late Grace) Lasota and predeceased by 6 siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-6 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (near Union Rd.), where prayers will be offered on Monday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:30 AM from Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. Interment to immediately follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com