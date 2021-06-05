Menu
Alice B. MALINOWSKI
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street
Cheektowaga, NY
MALINOWSKI - Alice B.
(nee Lasota)
June 4, 2021, age 93. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Valentine F. Malinowski; devoted mother of Val (Diane), Mary, Michael (Ruth), Tom (Jackie), David (Kathy) and Joseph (Sue) Malinowski; loving grandmother of Steven, Paul, Linda (Brian) Lasowski, Sarah, Matthew, Ashley (Matthew) McCabe, Ryan (Brianna), D.J., and Nathan; adored great-grandmother of Kylie, Kara, Kacy, Nora and Jack; dear sister of Chester (late Grace) Lasota and predeceased by 6 siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-6 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (near Union Rd.), where prayers will be offered on Monday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:30 AM from Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. Interment to immediately follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
7
Prayer Service
8:45a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
7
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
7
Interment
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
Val, Mary, Michael, Tom, David, Joe. My sincerest sympathies on the passing of your Mother. She was a wonderful, loving woman, who raised 6 beautiful children, who in turn have beautiful families of their own. She has now joined Uncle Val and her siblings in peace.As my Aunt and Godmother, I loved her dearly, will truly miss her, as you all will as well.
Joyce Niziurski
Family
June 7, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the entire family. May she rest in peace and with the Lord.
Chris Blask
Friend
June 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers to your family
Shawna cork (Purves)
Other
June 5, 2021
To Tom and Jackie I´m so sorry for your moms loss she was a great lady I´m going to miss her dearly and I´m also going to miss going on my breaks and having lunch with your mom and I remember you guys always texting me and telling me that I made her day and made her smile
Lenny Grosso
Friend
June 5, 2021
