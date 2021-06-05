MALINOWSKI - Alice B.
(nee Lasota)
June 4, 2021, age 93. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Valentine F. Malinowski; devoted mother of Val (Diane), Mary, Michael (Ruth), Tom (Jackie), David (Kathy) and Joseph (Sue) Malinowski; loving grandmother of Steven, Paul, Linda (Brian) Lasowski, Sarah, Matthew, Ashley (Matthew) McCabe, Ryan (Brianna), D.J., and Nathan; adored great-grandmother of Kylie, Kara, Kacy, Nora and Jack; dear sister of Chester (late Grace) Lasota and predeceased by 6 siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-6 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (near Union Rd.), where prayers will be offered on Monday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:30 AM from Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. Interment to immediately follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 5, 2021.