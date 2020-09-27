GREANEY - Alice Marie
(nee Walter)
Of Flowery Branch, Georgia, formerly of Tonawanda Twp., September 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard M. Greaney; dearest mother of Debra (Mark) Fuller, and Dawn (Al) Lonczak; loving grandmother of Bridget (Ryan) Clingan, Brian (Christy) Lonczak, and Katharine Lonczak; great-grandmother of Sophia Clingan; sister of Elmer (Jane) Walter, and the late Norman (Dorothy) Walter; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID concerns, services will be held at a future date. Arrangements D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com