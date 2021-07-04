Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alice M. McANDREW
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
McANDREW - Alice M.
(nee Good)
June 30, 2021 of Durham, NC, formerly of South Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late William. Dearest mother of William (Kathleen Deet), Ann, Joseph (Beverly), Michael (Karen), Dennis (Linda) and Mary Gates. Cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 17. Dear sister of the late Katherine (late Harold) Vaughn. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2-4 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 11:15 AM, at St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd. Please assemble at the church. Interment will follow at Elmlawn Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Sisters of Mercy. Arrangements entrusted to Reddington Funeral Home, 716-822-1260.


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Jul
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:15a.m.
St. Martin of Tours Church
1140 Abbott Rd, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Joe and family, so sorry to read about the passing of your mother Alice. My prayers and condolences to you and your family.
Bill Goldbach
July 9, 2021
Such a sweet and loving lady who was so devoted to her family and her God. My sympathies go out to all her family.
Rausa McManus
Friend
July 5, 2021
A beautiful person inside and out. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the McAndrew family. God bless,
Michael Stefan
Friend
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results