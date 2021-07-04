McANDREW - Alice M.

(nee Good)

June 30, 2021 of Durham, NC, formerly of South Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late William. Dearest mother of William (Kathleen Deet), Ann, Joseph (Beverly), Michael (Karen), Dennis (Linda) and Mary Gates. Cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 17. Dear sister of the late Katherine (late Harold) Vaughn. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2-4 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 11:15 AM, at St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd. Please assemble at the church. Interment will follow at Elmlawn Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Sisters of Mercy. Arrangements entrusted to Reddington Funeral Home, 716-822-1260.







Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.