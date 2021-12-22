Menu
Alice M. MICHALEK
1932 - 2021
MICHALEK - Alice M.
(nee Nochajski)
December, 19, 2021 of Middletown, NJ and longtime resident of Sloan, New York. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late John Michalek; loving mother of John (Rhonda) and Kenneth (Michele); cherished grandmother of Mark, David, and Paul; great-grandmother of Sophie and Reid; beloved sister of Lorraine (late Jack) Mazurkiewicz; predeceased by siblings Adele Brocki, Charlotte Wojcik, Frances Fuchs, Edward Nochajski, Henry Nochajski, Leo Majors, and John Nochajski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Alice will always be remembered for her boundless energy and great sense of humor. No prior visitation. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made in Alice's name to Meals on Wheels of WNY. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Leave condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


