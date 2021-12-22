MICHALEK - Alice M.
(nee Nochajski)
December, 19, 2021 of Middletown, NJ and longtime resident of Sloan, New York. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late John Michalek; loving mother of John (Rhonda) and Kenneth (Michele); cherished grandmother of Mark, David, and Paul; great-grandmother of Sophie and Reid; beloved sister of Lorraine (late Jack) Mazurkiewicz; predeceased by siblings Adele Brocki, Charlotte Wojcik, Frances Fuchs, Edward Nochajski, Henry Nochajski, Leo Majors, and John Nochajski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Alice will always be remembered for her boundless energy and great sense of humor. No prior visitation. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made in Alice's name to Meals on Wheels of WNY. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Leave condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2021.