Our dear loving and faithful friend, Alice. Who prayed for so many and for our family members. You lifted us up when we were down, for Mary our daughter-in-law suffering from cancer. You gave us strength when she left us and went to God. You shared your faith and love with many with daily prayers in e-mails. You loved God with your whole heart and taught religious ed. to the children for many years. Your kindness and love will never be forgotten. Your illness Alice took away so much from you and yet you preserved and tried to enjoy life the best you could. Alice, God brought you home to his loving arms to be reunited with your family in Heaven. Peace and Love, as we shall miss you our caring friend. Our deepest sympathy and prayers for your family for strength from Jesus as they continue their loving memories of you always in their hearts.

Diane & Karl, & family Hagler Friend January 9, 2022