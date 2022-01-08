MILLER - Alice (nee Michalak)
January 6, 2022. Beloved wife of late Ronald V. Michalski; devoted mother of Linda (Kevin) Gossett, John (Heather) Michalski, Nancy (Michael) Wall and late Paul Michalski Miller; loving grandmother of Erin (Justin) Elze, Jacob Gossett, Kelli (William IV) Howard, Victoria, Gabrielle and Audrey Wall; fond great-grandmother of Kayli Gossett; dearest sister of Lorraine (Patrick) O'Brien, Philip and the late Norbert Michalak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Sunday, 11-2 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem.) Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat Parish (William at Peoria), Monday (April 18, 2022), at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, (225 Como Park, Cheektowaga) or Brothers of Mercy Foundation, (4520 Ransom Rd., Clarence). Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 8, 2022.