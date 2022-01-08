Menu
Alice MILLER
FUNERAL HOME
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Mass of Christian Burial
Apr, 18 2022
10:00a.m.
St. Josaphat Parish (William at Peoria)
MILLER - Alice (nee Michalak)
January 6, 2022. Beloved wife of late Ronald V. Michalski; devoted mother of Linda (Kevin) Gossett, John (Heather) Michalski, Nancy (Michael) Wall and late Paul Michalski Miller; loving grandmother of Erin (Justin) Elze, Jacob Gossett, Kelli (William IV) Howard, Victoria, Gabrielle and Audrey Wall; fond great-grandmother of Kayli Gossett; dearest sister of Lorraine (Patrick) O'Brien, Philip and the late Norbert Michalak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Sunday, 11-2 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem.) Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat Parish (William at Peoria), Monday (April 18, 2022), at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, (225 Como Park, Cheektowaga) or Brothers of Mercy Foundation, (4520 Ransom Rd., Clarence). Online condolences:
www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Apr
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Josaphat Parish (William at Peoria)
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
I am sorry. I am just finding out about this. Ice was a beloved cousin. Her plethora of family information was incredible. Our grandmothers were sisters. I hope I can remember even a tenth of the things she told me over the years.

I will miss her as a sounding board for my theories, for her ever kindness, and positive outlook on life.
Annette Blanchard
Family
February 21, 2022
I am so very sorry to hear of Alice's passing. She was a customer of mine at Independent Health , Alice & I had gotten so close, she will be dearly missed. No more pain, May you rest in Peace my Friend.
Jean M Kihl
Friend
January 18, 2022
Today was a hard day. Reality of knowing that I will be taking a long road trip the end of this week and not be able to call and chat set in. I know you will still be “riding shotgun” with me Mom.
Nancy
Daughter
January 11, 2022
Alice was always the 'mom' of CUBRC. I think about her often while walking around work. I am honored to have gotten to know her.
Eric
January 10, 2022
It was so sad to hear about the loss of Alice, a truly beautiful and up-beat person who brought us together through all the stories she told of our large extended family. She would talk about the generations of my great-grandmother, grandmother and mother in such a way that they sprung to life in the photos she carefully sent out to all of us. What a gift! I will remember her most for her generous spirit, enthusiastic and welcoming nature that just kept the thread of our lives connected. She will be very much missed!
Ellen (Jarnot) Osborn
January 9, 2022
My mom spoke so warmly about all Alice did for her family and Alice´s family, keeping the families close. The old family photos Alice frequently posted were such great memories of loving times so long ago. And I appreciated every single listing and posting she took the time to send. They gave me a connection to the happy times my mom and Alice shared so many years ago. Her thoughtfulness will always be remembered with love.
Lee Anne Shaheen ( Del Giras Jarnot´s daughter)
January 9, 2022
I have come to appreciate Alice not only for her positive outlook and encouraging comments, but for her tireless archiving of family photos, so many of which I had never seen before and treasured. She will be missed here on Earth, but so welcomed in Heaven.
Rob Michalak
January 9, 2022
If I start, I may not make it through this post. I just wanted to share this pic of our last dance at my wedding. My mom tried her best to sing to me and talked to grandma about me and my wife. Just can't compose myself to write anymore at this time.
john
Son
January 9, 2022
Our dear loving and faithful friend, Alice. Who prayed for so many and for our family members. You lifted us up when we were down, for Mary our daughter-in-law suffering from cancer. You gave us strength when she left us and went to God. You shared your faith and love with many with daily prayers in e-mails. You loved God with your whole heart and taught religious ed. to the children for many years. Your kindness and love will never be forgotten. Your illness Alice took away so much from you and yet you preserved and tried to enjoy life the best you could. Alice, God brought you home to his loving arms to be reunited with your family in Heaven. Peace and Love, as we shall miss you our caring friend. Our deepest sympathy and prayers for your family for strength from Jesus as they continue their loving memories of you always in their hearts.
Diane & Karl, & family Hagler
Friend
January 9, 2022
So many memories of Alice. She and Phil came to visit us in Tucson quite often. She was a very giving and forgiving sister. Love you, so much.
Lorraine OBrien
January 8, 2022
Alice was the glue to many, many extended family members. Reaching out continuously with love and honor of family and traditions. She reminded us all how important family is and to stay connected. A small comment, gesture note message anything to say I care about you and those important to you. She will NEVER BE FORGOTTEN for reaching out and into our lives with hope, love and faith in our Savior. I love you Alice and am so glad you were in my life!!!! Til I see you again.goodbye sweet lady.
Laura Piontek Harper
Family
January 8, 2022
Linda and family I am so sorry to hear about your mom. Thoughts and prayers to you and yours.
Beverly Ball
January 8, 2022
Remembering Alice: Loving & staunch cousin, friend, daughter, mom, and grandmother; Matriarch of the Barczys family after her grandmother, Cecelia, passed away and then her mom, Irene; Keeper of family history - and many a surprising tale from the past; Keeper of the Barczys christening gown - used for 68 christenings so far! A deeply religious person, and writer, who nurtured our religious spirits through her daily email reflections. She faced many challengers, and met each one with perseverance, And always kept alive her wry sense of humor. Alice and I had a special bond as the eldest of 4 children, sharing the benefits and challenges of that role over the years. Beyond her personal life among us, she also helped advance many scientific research projects as an Administrative Assistant first for Cornell Aeronautical Laboratory (now Calspan) where my father, Daniel (Alice´s uncle), also worked, and later for the Research Foundation of New York at Buffalo. Thank you, Alice! We will certainly miss you. You´re in our hearts and prayers, always.
Cathy Barczys Simons
January 8, 2022
Alice was a dear sister-in-law and an awesome Godmother to my son, Brandon. She always made sure to mail him a birthday card and wished him Merry Christmas every year. Though they didn't get to see each other since his early days, he knew he was loved by his godmother which made my heart happy that I chose her for this honorable role. RIP sweet Alice. You will truly be missed !
Kathy Miller
Family
January 8, 2022
My cousin Alice lived the essence of Jesus' teaching. She ALWAYS gave to all in need and never expected anything in return. TRUELY a CHRISTIAN.
Andrew Michalak
Family
January 8, 2022
A great memoryas we are leaving my graduation and going back to the car, grandma starts talking to one of the professors who has their cap in their hand. Somehow she ends up wearing it and making a new friend, as she did everywhere she went.
Erin Elze
Grandchild
January 8, 2022
Aunt Alice always put family first. She led by example and made sure everyone else was taken care of before she took care of herself. She was an amazing role model and Godmother to me. I’m so lucky to have her watching over me still.
Michael O'Brien
Family
January 7, 2022
Alice you had many trials and tribulations in your life, but you always had that wonderful smile that brightened the lives of everyone around you. You came to work for the Love Canal Medical Fund just as we were starting out. You helped us grow and find our way developing this new organization . Thank you for all your hard work. Rest In Peace my dear friend. My sincere condolences to your children and grandchildren. I met Paul during those years and learned about the rest of the family. You were very lucky to have such a loving and caring Mom.
Luella Kenny
Friend
January 7, 2022
Alice, you were an amazing woman. I loved your emails you sent and your Facebook posts. I am so grateful I met Nancy and Po 30 something years ago and that you were their mom!!! I will miss you very much. Give Po a big hug for me and tell him I miss him.
Liz Cary Blum
Friend
January 7, 2022
Mommy Alice,you;ll be in my heart and remember you forever, and you know that, how much we care for each other,,Mommy RIP Love, you always from; Terry Michalski,
Teresita Michalski
January 7, 2022
Mom you are one of the strongest women I know. I hope that I am just a fraction of the woman you were. I will miss you more than you know.
Linda Gossett
Daughter
January 7, 2022
I am truly blessed to have had Alice as my grandmother. I'll never forget staying over at her house and ringing all of her bells as a child; all of them each time. She was always there throughout it all, and even after moving away she would text me every morning to get my day started with love. For every hardship and accomplishment we faced in our lives, she was always there and involved, doing everything she could to make the situation better. Alice was a true friend to everyone she met, and she sure did seem to know everyone.

I'll miss you always, grandma, and I will frorever cherish the memories I have of you. I love you to the moon and back.
Kelli Howard
Grandchild
January 7, 2022
Truly the brightest light. Always the biggest supporter and picture of kindness. The mayor of Montabaur Heights, knowing everyone, their families, and their stories. I’ll miss you always but I know you will never be far and I’ll see you again someday. For now - dance the polka with great grandma and great grandpa, slow dance with grandpa, and give uncle po a giant hug from me. I’ll always be your dear heart.
Erin Elze
Grandchild
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 55 of 55 results