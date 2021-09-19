MURCHIE - Alice Faye
(nee Shaver)
Age 77, of Tonawanda, September 14, 2021. Alice was an amazing mentor and friend to all her family and those at SonRays Ministries, an organization in which she was director for over 35 years. She always reminded everyone that life is precious from conception to eternity. Her message even now would be that it isn't about knowing a God, it's about having a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Hilda (Jagow) Shaver. Wife of Ronald Murchie. Mother of Candace (Douglas) Licht, Melody (Jesse) Arcadipane. Grandmama of Brooke (Nick) Calcagno; Joshua (Katie), Matthew, Jeremiah, and Jacob Licht; Alexa, Layla, and Caleb Arcadipane. Great-grandmother of four great-grandchildren. Sister of Carol (late Arnie) Bailey, Patty (Leon) Rawls, Kay (late James) Larson, Betty (William) Sitzman, Mary (Andrew) Grimaldi, late Sally (David) Nabozny, late Linda (late William) Coldicott, Daniel Shaver, and Cindy Schuh. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Best friend to Cheri Henry. "Mom" to many daughters and sons in Christ. Graveside funeral service will be held privately. "Celebration of Life" Service will be open to family and friends and will take place on October 2nd, 11 AM, at Evangel Church, 8180 Greiner Rd., Williamsville, 14221. If so desired, memorials may be made to SonRays Ministries or Evangel Church. Condolences may be shared at frettholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.