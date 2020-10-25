Menu
Alice OLEWNICZAK
OLEWNICZAK - Alice
(nee Numeracki)
Passed away on October 20, 2020. Dear mother of Deborah (Robert) Sciarrino and the late Denise Dunn; loving grandmother of Kristen (John) Smutek, Stephanie (Christopher) Schiumo, Jaime (Jeffrey) Noltee and Liam Dunn; former wife of the late Dominic Olewniczak; sister of Lorraine (Gerald) Soltis, friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at St. John Vianney Church at 11 AM, no prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Roswell Park Foundation Alliance, 665 Elm St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be made at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
