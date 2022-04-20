PALISTRANT - Alice J.
(nee Hyziak)
April 19, 2022. Wife of the late William L.; dear mother of Charles J. (Jill) and James C. (Nell); loving grandmother of Dawn (Joe) Ballachino, Jenna and Kellie Palistrant; great-grandmother of Mia; sister of the late Henry, Edward, Chester, Walter and Leonard; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-6 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Alice recently retired as Nutrition Site Manager at Maryville East Apartments after 14 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Cancer Society
. Online condolences shared at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 20, 2022.