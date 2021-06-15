Menu
Alice J. PERKINS
Salamanca High School
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY
PERKINS - Alice J.
Age 62, of Salamanca, NY, died June 12, 2021. Beloved wife of Fredrick Perkins; dear mother of Andrea (Kevin Glowacki) Perkins and Mark (Leigh-Anna Miller) Perkins; loving grandmother of Karina Flagg, Alyssa Perkins, Kurryn Glowacki, Devan Childs, Kyle Perkins, Dayton George, K. Elijah Glowacki, and Cooper Perkins; dear sister of Sandy Dowdy, Pauline John, Lorraine Cooper, Thomas Redeye, and the late Charles Cooper. Friends may call at the family home, 204 Washington Street, Salamanca, beginning late Monday afternoon and continuing all day Tuesday. Funeral services will be held in the family home on Wednesday at 10 AM with Rev. Kevin John officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Haven Cemetery, Steamburg. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'ROURKE & O'ROURKE INC. FUNERAL HOME, 25 River Street, Salamanca, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 15, 2021.
Jun
15
Calling hours
family home
NY
Jun
16
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
family home
204 Washington Street, Salamanca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Terry Westfall
Friend
June 15, 2021
