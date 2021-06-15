PERKINS - Alice J.

Age 62, of Salamanca, NY, died June 12, 2021. Beloved wife of Fredrick Perkins; dear mother of Andrea (Kevin Glowacki) Perkins and Mark (Leigh-Anna Miller) Perkins; loving grandmother of Karina Flagg, Alyssa Perkins, Kurryn Glowacki, Devan Childs, Kyle Perkins, Dayton George, K. Elijah Glowacki, and Cooper Perkins; dear sister of Sandy Dowdy, Pauline John, Lorraine Cooper, Thomas Redeye, and the late Charles Cooper. Friends may call at the family home, 204 Washington Street, Salamanca, beginning late Monday afternoon and continuing all day Tuesday. Funeral services will be held in the family home on Wednesday at 10 AM with Rev. Kevin John officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Haven Cemetery, Steamburg. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'ROURKE & O'ROURKE INC. FUNERAL HOME, 25 River Street, Salamanca, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 15, 2021.