Alice S. JOYCE
1921 - 2020
BORN
January 10, 1921
DIED
September 18, 2020
JOYCE - Alice S. (nee Smith)
Of Orchard Park, formerly of Blasdell, September 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Joyce; cherished mother of Colleen (James) McDonnell, Kathleen (Raymond) Seitz, Denise (Jay) Gimlin, Deborah Vogue (Tony Vincent) and the late Michelle Joyce; sister of the late Ruth (late Herbert) Hartel; also survived by 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, NY, on Mon. September 21, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS Peter & Paul's RC Church, Tuesday at 10AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to SS Peter & Paul's Church or the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Please share your condolences online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY 14075
Sep
21
Calling hours
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY 14075
Sep
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
SS. Peter & Paul RC Church
66 East Main Street, Hamburg, New York
Denise and family - So sorry to read about your Mom. My deepest sympathy to all of you.
Joyce Huen
September 18, 2020
I was so sad to see that she passed away . I only knew Her at the end of her life , but she was always pleasant and had a great smile . She raised strong woman .
My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time . Losing a parent is such a loss.
Memories will always keep you connected.
Peg Domres
Friend
September 18, 2020
Colleen and family, I am so sorry, may she Rest In Peace.

She was a beautiful woman, with great smile.
Julianne Hughes
Friend
September 18, 2020