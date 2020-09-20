JOYCE - Alice S. (nee Smith)
Of Orchard Park, formerly of Blasdell, September 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Joyce; cherished mother of Colleen (James) McDonnell, Kathleen (Raymond) Seitz, Denise (Jay) Gimlin, Deborah Vogue (Tony Vincent) and the late Michelle Joyce; sister of the late Ruth (late Herbert) Hartel; also survived by 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, NY, on Mon. September 21, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS Peter & Paul's RC Church, Tuesday at 10AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to SS Peter & Paul's Church or the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Please share your condolences online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.