TYNER - Alice C. (nee Brennan)

December 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Warren R. Tyner; dear mother of Patricia (Daniel) Farnham, Susan Tyner, Deborah (Joseph) Harmon and the late Warren J. Tyner; former mother-in-law of Beverly Tyner; grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of seven; great-great-grandmother of one; predeceased by two sisters and two brothers. A funeral service will be held Sunday, September 26th at 10:30 AM in St. Marks and All Saints Church, 311 Ontario St., Buffalo. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.