Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alice C. TYNER
FUNERAL HOME
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
335 Ontario Street
Buffalo, NY
TYNER - Alice C. (nee Brennan)
December 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Warren R. Tyner; dear mother of Patricia (Daniel) Farnham, Susan Tyner, Deborah (Joseph) Harmon and the late Warren J. Tyner; former mother-in-law of Beverly Tyner; grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of seven; great-great-grandmother of one; predeceased by two sisters and two brothers. A funeral service will be held Sunday, September 26th at 10:30 AM in St. Marks and All Saints Church, 311 Ontario St., Buffalo. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Marks and All Saints Church
311 Ontario St, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.