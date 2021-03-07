WICKETT - Alice M. (nee Frey)
Of Holland, NY, February 28, 2021 at age 91. Beloved wife of the late Carl H. Wickett for 67 years; dearest mother of Kenneth (Betty) Wickett, Donald (Elsie) Wickett, Deborah Thorpe and Joseph (Lynne) Wickett; grandmother of Tammy, Tracy, Lori, Karen, Donald Jr., Marcy, Jennifer and Kevin; also survived by 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Leo A. and Veronica (Smithbauer) Frey; sister of Florence (Romey) Secco, Richard (Patricia) Frey and predeceased by two brothers and two sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.