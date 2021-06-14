Menu
Alicia Ann SALADYGA
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Spencerport High School
FUNERAL HOME
Walker Brothers Funeral Home - Spencerport
15 West Ave
Spencerport, NY
SALADYGA - Alicia Ann
Age 50, of Rochester, New York passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2021. Alicia Ann was born in Rochester, New York on July 29, 1970. Alicia Ann is survived by her daughter Kayla Ann Saladyga; parents Thaddeus (Ted) and Alicia J.; brothers Christopher (Stacey, VA), and Todd (TX). She leaves loving family and many friends. She was a 1988 graduate of Spencerport High School and attended Monroe Community College. A heartfelt gratitude to Strong Memorial Hospital ICU 814 for tender love and care. For more information about Alicia, please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, June 19th, at 1 PM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St., Spencerport, NY 14559. Donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, or the charity of your choice. We pray that she rests in peace in Heaven with our Lord and Savior.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial Mass
1:00p.m.
St. John the Evangelist Church
55 Martha St., Spencerport, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Walker Brothers Funeral Home - Spencerport
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My fiancé Michael and die are so very sorry for your loss. I lived in the towers for about four years and became fast friends with Alicia. She was the kind of girl that would literally take her shirt off and give it to you if you needed it. She always talked about how much she loved her mom and dad All the time And what I always say that her parents Were her rock. She would literally glow when she spoke of her daughter, she was so PROUD! She loved her more then life. She was a good hearted woman. So compassionate, So sincere And so kind. She Will be very missed By many.
Becky lewandowski
Friend
June 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss. God is close to the broken hearted.
Frank Saladyga
Family
June 16, 2021
