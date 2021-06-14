My fiancé Michael and die are so very sorry for your loss. I lived in the towers for about four years and became fast friends with Alicia. She was the kind of girl that would literally take her shirt off and give it to you if you needed it. She always talked about how much she loved her mom and dad All the time And what I always say that her parents Were her rock. She would literally glow when she spoke of her daughter, she was so PROUD! She loved her more then life. She was a good hearted woman. So compassionate, So sincere And so kind. She Will be very missed By many.

Becky lewandowski Friend June 26, 2021