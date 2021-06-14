SALADYGA - Alicia Ann
Age 50, of Rochester, New York passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2021. Alicia Ann was born in Rochester, New York on July 29, 1970. Alicia Ann is survived by her daughter Kayla Ann Saladyga; parents Thaddeus (Ted) and Alicia J.; brothers Christopher (Stacey, VA), and Todd (TX). She leaves loving family and many friends. She was a 1988 graduate of Spencerport High School and attended Monroe Community College. A heartfelt gratitude to Strong Memorial Hospital ICU 814 for tender love and care. For more information about Alicia, please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com
. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, June 19th, at 1 PM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St., Spencerport, NY 14559. Donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, or the charity of your choice
. We pray that she rests in peace in Heaven with our Lord and Savior.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 14, 2021.