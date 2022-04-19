BLYASHUK - Alla
(nee Pitsevich)
April 17, 2022; beloved wife of Vasiliy Blyashuk; dearest mother of Filipp (Marilyn Dryburgh) Blyashuk, Daniel Blyashuk, and Simon Blyashuk; devoted grandmother of Isla Blyashuk; survived by siblings and their families in Belarus. The family will be present Tuesday, April 19th from 7 to 9 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.), where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 19, 2022.