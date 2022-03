BARTH - Allan G., Jr. "Allie"September 2, 2021. Beloved son of the late Allan and Lorraine; dearest father of Avery and Zoe; loving brother of Stephen (Maria) and Liz (Tom) Reinhardt; survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday, September 18th, from 12-3 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Please share your condolences with the family online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com