Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Allan C. MORRISON
Morrison - Allan C.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 1, 2020. Beloved fiancé of Joanna M. Hall; devoted father of Romello, Adario, Alono, Angelo, Christine, Gino, Isabella and Priscilla Morrison; cherished grandfather of Jayden, Arianna and Avery; loving son of Allan Morrison and Christine (nee Goral) Morrison; dear brother of Dawn (Ed), Tonya (Joseph), Bethany, William (Tiffany), Danielle, Candice (Jorge), Allan, Jessica and Stephanie; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., Wednesday, from 2-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences online may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Oct
7
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.