Morrison - Allan C.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 1, 2020. Beloved fiancé of Joanna M. Hall; devoted father of Romello, Adario, Alono, Angelo, Christine, Gino, Isabella and Priscilla Morrison; cherished grandfather of Jayden, Arianna and Avery; loving son of Allan Morrison and Christine (nee Goral) Morrison; dear brother of Dawn (Ed), Tonya (Joseph), Bethany, William (Tiffany), Danielle, Candice (Jorge), Allan, Jessica and Stephanie; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., Wednesday, from 2-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences online may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com